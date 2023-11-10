Picture special of Go Orange for Sebastian fundraising day for Kettering boy battling cancer

Sebastian Nunney has been living with neuroblastoma cancer for three years

Every shade of orange has been on display at schools and workplaces across the area today to fundraise and show support for six-year-old Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney.

Sebastian’s school – Brambleside Primary – and Emily Cox from T James Electrical wanted to hold the day to encourage residents to donate to a treatment fund.

Supporters from across the area have been selling cakes, setting off on a sponsored cycle ride, holding raffles and wearing orange for Sebastian, who has been living with neuroblastoma cancer for three years.

Dad Gregg, wearing a totally orange outfit, said: “It's been an incredible day and we are overwhelmed by the number of people who have taken part.

"The support has been amazing and we hope we can repay everyone with some positive news soon.”

