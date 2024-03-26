Corby murder investigation called off as death of Ewa Kotulska not 'suspicious'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Corby have announced they are no longer treating her death as suspicious.

Ewa Kotulska, aged 50, died suddenly on January 10 at a flat in Occupation Road.

Northamptonshire Police launched an investigation to establish the circumstances around her death and a 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on January 10.

Occupation Road, Corby the scene in January/National World

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “As with any sudden death, our job is to carry out a thorough assessment to ensure there are no suspicious circumstances which could indicate foul play.

“We will always act with an abundance of caution to ensure any potential evidence of criminality is captured, to secure charges where this is found, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

Police forensics officers in Occupation Road, Corby UGC

“In Ewa’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support her death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the forensic post-mortem and toxicology reports.

“Our findings have been explained to Ewa’s family and our thoughts remain firmly with her loved ones and all who knew her as they mourn her loss.”