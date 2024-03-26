Corby murder investigation called off as death of Ewa Kotulska not 'suspicious'

She died on January 10 at a flat in Occupation Road
By Alison Bagley
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 11:32 GMT
Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Corby have announced they are no longer treating her death as suspicious.

Ewa Kotulska, aged 50, died suddenly on January 10 at a flat in Occupation Road.

Northamptonshire Police launched an investigation to establish the circumstances around her death and a 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on January 10.

Occupation Road, Corby the scene in January/National WorldOccupation Road, Corby the scene in January/National World
Occupation Road, Corby the scene in January/National World

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “As with any sudden death, our job is to carry out a thorough assessment to ensure there are no suspicious circumstances which could indicate foul play.

“We will always act with an abundance of caution to ensure any potential evidence of criminality is captured, to secure charges where this is found, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

Police forensics officers in Occupation Road, Corby UGCPolice forensics officers in Occupation Road, Corby UGC
Police forensics officers in Occupation Road, Corby UGC

“In Ewa’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support her death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the forensic post-mortem and toxicology reports.

“Our findings have been explained to Ewa’s family and our thoughts remain firmly with her loved ones and all who knew her as they mourn her loss.”

The arrested man has now been released from his bail with no further action and a file is being prepared for the coroner.