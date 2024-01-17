'Beautiful' and 'caring' Corby murder investigation woman named as heartbroken family pay tribute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman at the heart of a murder investigation in Corby has been named and her family has paid tribute to their much-loved mum, sister, auntie and daughter.

50-year-old Ewa Kotulska, originally from Poland, had made her home in Corby following her move to the UK.

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Corby released her name following formal identification on Monday (January 15).

Corby murder investigation Occupation Road /National World

Ewa was a much-loved mother to her son Adam, and a beloved daughter, sister and auntie, and her family have been left ‘heartbroken and devastated’ following her sudden death last Wednesday (January 10).

On behalf of the family, her sisters Aggie and Edyta described Ewa as a ‘gentle soul’, who was deeply spiritual with a ‘pure, kind heart full of love and a head full of passion and dreams’.

Aggie said: “This is a truly difficult time for us all and nothing will be the same without Ewa. She was a beautiful human inside and out. Compassionate, generous, and loving, and the most caring sister and most loving auntie.

“Her sense of humour would brighten everyone’s day and her laugh was contagious. Ewa had fought through many challenges in her life and was a great inspiration to me and my children, who will miss their trips and walks with “Ciocia (aunt) Ewa” and staying up past bedtime during sleepovers with her.

“We are heartbroken and find it difficult to accept the world without her. We are truly grateful for the support we have received during this difficult time. To all who knew Ewa and who wish to pay a tribute to her, we would encourage them to light a white candle in her memory."

Ewa’s mother Stefania added: “Words can't describe the pain of a mother's grief. She was such a good daughter. I love her so much."

While her son Adam said it was a huge shock losing her but that “she was always there for me, supporting me through life”.

An investigation into the death of Ewa at an address in Occupation Road, Corby, was launched last Wednesday (January 10), and a 63-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A preliminary forensic post-mortem was carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday, January 12, however an exact cause of death will not be released until all test results, including a toxicology report, have been returned.

Ewa’s family has been informed of the initial post-mortem findings and continue to be supported by specialist officers as the investigation into the circumstances of her death continue.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Ewa’s family and friends as this difficult time as they try to come to terms with her death.

“The investigation into Ewa’s death continues, and we would still like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information which could help us.”