Corby mum's challenge in memory of 'fun-filled' son Jack who died after a seizure

A Corby mother is set to start a month-long challenge in memory of her son Jack, who suddenly died aged 18 after an epileptic seizure.

Mum-of-four Mandy Cheatley is fundraising for charity Epilepsy Action by completing a ‘Walk 50 Miles’ challenge in February, marking what would have been Jack's 30th birthday on January 15.

Mandy, 55, who works at Brooke Weston Academy where Jack was a student, will be joined by friends, family, work colleagues and some of her late son's friends on the series of weekend walks.

Mandy Cheatley

She said: "This is a charity close to my heart as Jack passed away in June 2010 aged 18-years-old after suffering from a seizure.

"I am going to complete eight walks in total in memory of Jack and to commemorate his 30th birthday. I'll be completing one walk on each Saturday and Sunday in February to complete the 50 miles.

"My family, friends and work colleagues as well as some of Jack’s friends will be joining me on my walks which is so lovely that they want to come along.

"All the money raised will go towards helping other families with equipment, medical staff and research and support. His friends had a get together on his 30th birthday at the Evs and went round with a bucket - they collected over £200."

Jack Cheatley

Until the age of 16, Jack played football and was a massive Manchester United fan. He switched to playing rugby for a team in Market Harborough.

Epilepsy is a serious neurological condition that can affect anyone, at any age and from any walk of life and it affects around one in every 100 people in the UK, with 87 people being diagnosed every day.

Currently there are 600,000 people living with epilepsy in the UK. Jack had been diagnosed with epilepsy, and SUDEP (sudden, unexpected death of someone with epilepsy) was found to be the cause of his death.

Epilepsy Action works to improve the lives of everyone affected by epilepsy giving advice, improving healthcare, funding research and helping raise awareness of the condition.

Jack Cheatley loved music and spending time with his friends

Mandy has already exceeded her £1,000 fundraising target with the total now more than three times that amount.

She said: "I originally wanted to raise £1,000, but at the moment the total is an amazing £3,485, which is absolutely overwhelming.

"I would like to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for their kind and thoughtful donations. It will help so many people with epilepsy."

Mandy added: "Jack was full of fun. I'm going to hear him every mile of the way saying 'come on mum - another step'."