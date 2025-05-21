Corby MP seeks police action on 'horrifying' ongoing risk to life after bricks thrown on cars from bridge

Corby MP Lee Barron will meet with Northamptonshire Police tomorrow following a series of ‘horrifying’ brick throwing incidents he says are ‘ongoing risks to life.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The urgent meeting comes after three incidents with projectiles being thrown from the Headway bridge on to cars travelling on Oakley Road, near Great Oakley.

His intervention comes after a brick was thrown from the bridge onto a white Fiat 500 travelling along Oakley Road towards Corby on Saturday May 17, 2025 – the latest of three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brick smashed the windscreen and became lodged in the passenger side of the car. Fortunately the driver was not hurt.

The brick thrown from a bridge on to Oakley Road, Corby, smashed the windscreen and became lodged in the passenger side of the car/ UGC

Mr Barron said: “I have been contacted by deeply concerned residents about a number of these incidents that are undoubtedly a dangerous risk to their lives.

“Despite the extremely serious nature of these incidents, I have been informed that on all three occasions, the response of Northamptonshire Police has been to provide crime numbers without visiting the actual scene of the crime. This is simply not acceptable.”

The Member of Parliament has written directly to Northamptonshire Police calling them to an urgent meeting tomorrow (Thursday, May 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the letter, he said: “I am requesting this urgent meeting to assess the ongoing risk to life and to discuss immediate mitigation plans to minimise the chances of other drivers becoming victims.

The brick thrown from a bridge on to Oakley Road, Corby, smashed the windscreen and became lodged in the passenger side of the car

“These are horrifying criminal acts. These incidents need be treated as horrifying acts by Northamptonshire Police.

“The community of Corby and East Northamptonshire need to know that everything is being done to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice and that they can drive on our roads safe from such actions that are a risk to their lives.”

Corby resident Alex Patience had been using Oakley Road when his car was hit by a brick thrown from the bridge on May 1 – he believes it to be the first incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headway bridge near Great Oakley crosses Oakley Road in Corby close to the Spread Eagle pub and the Oakley Hay roundabout/National World

He was disappointed by the initial response to the incident describing it as ‘lacklustre’ – when they closed the case. He has since been told it has been re-opened.

Mr Patience, 36, said: “On May 1, a brick was thrown at my car from the bridge next to The Spread Eagle – one day old and brand new – and damaged the front bumper at about 9.05pm.

"I could see one individual – male, thin, wearing a coat or hoody – but could not make out much else. He may be around 16.

“Ten minutes later I rang 999 and they took details of the incident. My father actually searched the area around 30 minutes later and found the brick smashed into several pieces in the middle of the road with marks from my bumper on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He visited Kettering police station (NAB) to hand in the brick, but the officers who spoke to him said they did not want the brick.

"They said they searched the area. I was meant to receive a text with the crime number on May 2 but did not receive one.

"On May 3, I rang 111 and was given a crime number. However, they refused to give me details about the investigation and said they could not monitor the area. I did say this will happen again and someone could be killed.

“I now find out that this has happened three times. When it first happened, it was obviously quite shocking and unbelievable that someone would do something like that. I can’t understand why people do this sort of thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At first, I felt unlucky they hit my car, but now quite lucky the damage wasn’t worse or that my wife and young children or grandmother weren’t in the car.

“I feel guilty that I appear to be the first person to have had this happen to me and I think what could I have done to stop it happening and now it’s happened to others.

“The person(s) need to be caught and imprisoned. It’s attempted murder. An investigation into the lacklustre response from the police is also required.”

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Throwing items off a bridge and onto moving traffic is exceptionally dangerous, and it is just by sheer luck that someone was not killed or seriously injured in this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What may seem like a game to those taking part in this reckless and irresponsible activity is not only playing with the lives of innocent people but are also putting their own future in jeopardy.

“If they cause a death or serious injury, they could end up going to prison for a long time, so we would urge anyone who has information which could help identify those responsible, to please get in touch with us.

“We would also ask that anyone who was travelling along Oakley Road on Saturday evening to please check their dash-cam footage to see whether they may have captured anyone standing on the footbridge between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, May 17.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 25000285923 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.