A driver has narrowly avoided being hit by a brick thrown from a bridge onto a car travelling between Kettering and Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at about 9.30pm on Saturday, May 17, when a brick was thrown from a bridge on Headway in Great Oakley, onto a white Fiat 500 travelling along Oakley Road towards Corby.

The brick smashed the windscreen and became lodged in the passenger side of the car. The driver was fortunately not hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Throwing items off a bridge and onto moving traffic is exceptionally dangerous, and it is just by sheer luck that someone was not killed or seriously injured in this incident.

Headway bridge near Great Oakley where a brick was thrown onto a car /Google

“What may seem like a game to those taking part in this reckless and irresponsible activity is not only playing with the lives of innocent people but are also putting their own future in jeopardy.

“If they cause a death or serious injury, they could end up going to prison for a long time, so we would urge anyone who has information which could help identify those responsible, to please get in touch with us.

“We would also ask that anyone who was travelling along Oakley Road on Saturday evening to please check their dash-cam footage to see whether they may have captured anyone standing on the footbridge between 9pm and 9.30pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000285923 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.