Corby modern slavery charges court date set

Two people have been remanded in custody after appearing in court on charges relating to modern slavery following an investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

Laisvydas Urbaitis, 35, and Lyda Petraviciute, 41, appeared before Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 22, charged with six and five counts respectively of modern slavery and human trafficking offences, after being arrested as part of a major policing operation in Corby last Wednesday, October 20.

Urbaitis, of Outfield Close, Corby, and Petraviciute, of Bonington Walk, Corby, were both remanded in custody and will next appear before Northampton Crown Court on December 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were dawn raids last week by police in Corby

Anyone who suspects someone may be either the victim of modern slavery or is committing modern slavery offences can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Information is also available via the Modern Slavery Helpline at www.modernslaveryhelpline.org or by calling 08000 121700.