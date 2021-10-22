Two charged with human trafficking and modern slavery after Corby dawn raids

More than 70 officers from Northamptonshire Police took part in a series of warrants in the town

Two people have been charged with eleven counts of modern slavery and human trafficking offences after a major policing operation in Corby.

More than 70 officers from Northamptonshire Police took part in a series of warrants in the town in the early hours of Wednesday (October 20).

Five people were arrested in connection with an ongoing modern slavery and human trafficking investigation with further arrests for the cultivation and possession with intent to supply of cannabis and possession of firearms.

Detective Inspector Nick Cobley said: “It’s been a three-year investigation and we’ve been trying to frontload our evidence so that when we go through the doors we can actually take these offenders and make sure they’re not back out on the streets afterwards to give victims of this crime some reassurance.

“Modern slavery is a fairly new type of criminality, it came into effect in 2015 and this particular offending looks at the trafficking of people, foreign nationals in this case, into the country and then the exploitation of those victims through the money they have made from employment as well.

“Our activity has been building a case around those key perpetrators and offenders who orchestrate this activity over a number of years.”

A 41-year-old woman, Lyda Petraviciute, and a 35-year-old man, Laisvydas Urbaitis, have been charged with five and six counts respectively of modern slavery and human trafficking offences.

Both, of Corby, have been remanded to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A 43-year-old man has been released on bail for firearms and drugs offences, a 23-year-old man has been released under investigation for modern slavery and drugs offences and a 38-year-old woman is still to be questioned.

Det Insp Cobley added: “This is on our patch, in our community, and it’s something we need to stamp out as swiftly as we can.

“Serious and organised crime is one of Northamptonshire Police’s matters of priority and human slavery features heavily within that area.”

Anyone who suspects someone may be either the victim of modern slavery or committing modern slavery offences can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.