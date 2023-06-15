News you can trust since 1897
Corby man Ralph Gabbidon in court today charged with possession of semi-automatic pistol and Class-A drug dealing

He’ll make his first appearance in front of a court today
Kate Cronin
Kate Cronin
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
Outfield Close, Great Oakley. File image.Outfield Close, Great Oakley. File image.
Outfield Close, Great Oakley. File image.

A 50-year-old Corby man will face magistrates today (Thursday, June 15) charged with a string of serious drugs and weapons crimes.

Ralph Gabbidon, 50, previously of Calder Close, Corby, and now of HMP Stocken, is accused of seven offences.

They relate to a police raid carried out at Outfield Close in Great Oakley on May 31 last year.

Gabbidon is charged with:

- Possession of a semi-automatic M1911 pistol without permission from the secretary of state

- Possession of cartridges and rounds of ammunition without a firearms certificate

- Possession of heroin with intent to supply it

- Possession of cocaine with intent to supply it

- Possession of methadone with intent to supply it

- Possession of diazepam with intent to supply it

- Possession of cannabis with intent to supply it

He was due to appear from custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.