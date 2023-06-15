Corby man Ralph Gabbidon in court today charged with possession of semi-automatic pistol and Class-A drug dealing
A 50-year-old Corby man will face magistrates today (Thursday, June 15) charged with a string of serious drugs and weapons crimes.
Ralph Gabbidon, 50, previously of Calder Close, Corby, and now of HMP Stocken, is accused of seven offences.
Gabbidon is charged with:
- Possession of a semi-automatic M1911 pistol without permission from the secretary of state
- Possession of cartridges and rounds of ammunition without a firearms certificate
- Possession of heroin with intent to supply it
- Possession of cocaine with intent to supply it
- Possession of methadone with intent to supply it
- Possession of diazepam with intent to supply it
- Possession of cannabis with intent to supply it
He was due to appear from custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.