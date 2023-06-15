Outfield Close, Great Oakley. File image.

A 50-year-old Corby man will face magistrates today (Thursday, June 15) charged with a string of serious drugs and weapons crimes.

Ralph Gabbidon, 50, previously of Calder Close, Corby, and now of HMP Stocken, is accused of seven offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They relate to a police raid carried out at Outfield Close in Great Oakley on May 31 last year.

Gabbidon is charged with:

- Possession of a semi-automatic M1911 pistol without permission from the secretary of state

- Possession of cartridges and rounds of ammunition without a firearms certificate

- Possession of heroin with intent to supply it

- Possession of cocaine with intent to supply it

- Possession of methadone with intent to supply it

- Possession of diazepam with intent to supply it

- Possession of cannabis with intent to supply it