Armed police in Corby street as police execute warrant

A gun and drugs have been seized from a house in Corby this afternoon (Tuesday, May 31) after police executed a warrant in a quiet street.
Armed police and plain-clothed officers were spotted in Outfield Close, Great Oakley, at lunchtime, with one officer seen training his weapon on a property.
The Northants Telegraph paused its coverage to allow Northamptonshire Police to carry out their work in the residential area.
A spokeswoman said: “This was a planned warrant executed at about 12.30pm in Outfield Close, Corby.
“As a result, a firearm and a quantity of drugs were recovered.
“The incident has now concluded and the public in the local area can be reassured that there is no risk to them as a result of the warrant. "
Anyone with concerns should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or speak to a local officer.