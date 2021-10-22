Corby man jailed after eagle-eyed PCSO spotted him illegally riding a moped

A man who continued to drive when he had been disqualified has been sent to prison for 20 weeks after an eagle-eyed PCSO spotted him illegally riding a moped in Corby.

Lee Annand, 33, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 15, charged with driving without a licence and insurance in Dunedin Road the previous day.

Annand, of Finland Way, was already awaiting a court hearing over similar offences relating to an incident where he was seen driving a car in Viking Way on September 9, despite having previously been disqualified until 2025.

Lee Annand

Then, last Thursday, October 14, patrolling PCSO Gaz Baxter saw Annand on the moped and managed to chase him down and restrain him until colleagues arrived to arrest him.

Annand tried to tell investigators he had only been pushing the moped when it suddenly ran away with him, but in court he entered guilty pleas to two charges of driving without a licence, and two counts of driving without insurance.

Annand was jailed for 20 weeks for the September 9 incident of driving while disqualified, banned from driving for 60 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs. He was given a further 12 weeks in prison, to be served concurrently, for the October 14 incident.

No separate custodial penalty was imposed for the two driving without insurance charges, but Annand’s licence will be endorsed on both counts, and he was ordered to pay a further £85 costs plus £128 surcharge to fund victim services, all to be paid by January 31, 2022.

Speaking afterwards, Sergeant Rachel Grey, of Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “PCSO Baxter is a member of our neighbourhood team and spotted Annand while carrying out a patrol specifically looking for the anti-social use of motorcycles, because tackling this issue is part of our Force priorities.