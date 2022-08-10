Corby luxury brand experts celebrate 25 years in business

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning luxury point-of-sale display industry experts and Northamptonshire family firm Emerald House Associates (EHA) has celebrated their 25 years of business success with a champagne reception.

Airport display specialists EHA have worked with top brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Harrods, Jack Daniels, Jameson, Pernod Ricard, Tiffany & Co and Whyte & Mackay.

To mark the milestone anniversary EHA invited specially selected guests to a prestigious London private members club with client companies including Coty, Chanel and Selfridges in attendance, alongside multiple members of the EHA team.

Guests join members of the EHA team to toast 25 years of success

At the anniversary event EHA, based in Godwin Road, Corby, announced the launch of its new sister company Okey Dokey, that will specialise in bespoke design services for clients.

Emerald McNamara, business development manager at Emerald House Associates, said: “Our 25th anniversary celebration was an opportunity to thank all our clients, suppliers and team members.

"Twenty-five years of business success is a momentous milestone for EHA and we wanted to commemorate the occasion in style.

L to R: Natalie Hill, EHA Director, Samantha Franklin from Dufry, Dita Murphy from Dufry, Mark Walkes EHA H&S Advisor with Kelly Vickers-Earll EHA Director.

“As the business continues to experience phenomenal growth, we were delighted to announce the launch of design service Okey Dokey. It is the latest exciting development for the business, and we look forward to another 25 years of success.”

From its initial humble beginnings when EHA was first set up in the garage of Emerald’s parent’s property in Kettering, the business has since grown exponentially over the last 25 years.

EHA’s specialist services include 3D design, large format printing and acrylic fabrication, create and supply installations at all the UK’s major airports.