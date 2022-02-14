Corby luxury installation specialists awarded gold for environmental efforts

Staff at a Corby-based installation specialists are celebrating sustainability success after being awarded a global gold standard for their environmental efforts.

Emerald House Associates (EHA), who specialise in the luxury display industry including supplying all the UK’s major airports, has received recognition with a prestigious accolade awarded by EcoVadis.

The environmentally conscious company, whose work for luxury brands can be seen worldwide in airports, department stores and prestigious retail outlets, has made significant sustainability investments, implementing numerous new processes, products and eco equipment to help grow its green credentials.

Emerald House Associates

Director at EHA, Kelly Vickers-Earll, said: “We take our responsibility to combat climate change very seriously and are extremely proud of the changes we’ve already achieved in collaboration with our clients, suppliers and employees.

“Everyone at EHA is elated to have achieved this prestigious accolade because there are so few companies that have achieved the gold standard sustainability rating. We are committed to making it our mission to continue to find new ways to minimise our carbon footprint.”

As a result of EHA’s eco initiatives the business has been awarded a coveted gold EcoVadis medal. Achieving the gold sustainability rating places EHA among the top five per cent of companies assessed by EcoVadis, the world’s largest provider of business sustainability ratings.

Achieving the esteemed EcoVadis gold sustainability rating is the latest environmental accolade awarded to the long-established business, which is FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) accredited, has a Carbon Footprint Standard alongside a Safe Contractor certification and Safe Contractor PQQ silver award.

In a bid to further enhance EHA’s eco-efficiencies the business, whose successful projects covering confectionary, liquor and beauty promotions for premium global brands including Coty, Chanel, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jack Daniels, Jameson, and Tiffany & Co, has overhauled operations, extensively replaced lighting systems and switched to renewable energy.

Additional green measures include drastically reducing the amount of packaging used, repurposing/reusing materials and introducing its green coloured biodegradable bubble wrap. This is alongside sourcing sustainable materials and heavily investing in high-tech machinery such as CNC machines, lasers and a latex printer, which recycles ink further reducing waste.