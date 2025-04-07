James O’Brien, aged 19 of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, admitted two counts of theft from Corby shops on July 31 and August 3, 2024. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £311 victim surcharge, £788 fine and compensation totalling £326.

Caitriona Connors, aged 41, of Bassett Road, Leighton Buzzard, admitted one count of theft from a Corby shop on January 25. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and £120 fine.