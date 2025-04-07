Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden area shoplifters sentenced in February 2025
Cases have been highlighted by Northants Police because of either ‘repeat offending and/or aggravating factors’, including associated violent or drug-related offending.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Police is committed to delivering against the national Retail Crime Action Plan and we will continue to work alongside our retail business partners to reduce retail theft and offences against retail staff, while bringing more offenders to justice.”
Corby
- Chanel Mackintyre, 41, also known as Dixon, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 1, and one count of assault by beating on the same date. On February 3, Mackintyre, of Newbury Close in Corby, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, and ordered to pay a total of £52.43 compensation and £85 costs.
- On February 4, Thomas Finnigan, aged 38 and of Sargent Road, Corby, was sentenced to a total of nine weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, ordered to pay £170 costs, £154 victim surcharge and a total of £150 compensation. Finnigan admitted one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker (police officer) on September 6, one count of theft from a Corby shop on October 4, and one count of assault by beating on the same date.
- Jane Hill, 40, of Stephenson Way admitted one count of theft from a Corby shop on December 15. She was sentenced on February 5, to one week of imprisonment, consecutive to all other terms being served, and ordered to pay compensation of £57.13.
- Robert Mort, aged 39, of Ripley Walk, Corby, admitted seven counts of theft from Corby shops in January and February, and was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay a total of £1,460.88 compensation and £85 costs.
- Robert Mort also admitted three counts of theft from shops in Corby on February 9 and 10, and was sentenced to a total of 38 weeks’ imprisonment, due to the offences being committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
- Abigail Parker, aged 24, of Rannoch Way was sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months after admitting to one count of theft from a Kettering shop on January 6.
- Heidi James admitted two counts of theft from Corby shops on June 24 and 26, 2024, and one count of possession of a Class A drug (crack cocaine) on February 18, in Corby. James, 25, of Dorking Walk, Corby, was sentenced on February 19 to a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay £85 compensation.
- Also on February 19 Kacper Tazuszel, aged 22, of Lavender Close, Corby, was sentenced to an 18-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 40 days and unpaid work of 80 hours. Tazuszel was convicted of one count of the burglary of a Corby business on August 21, three counts of attempted burglary of businesses in Corby and Kettering on August 22, 2024, and burglary of another Corby business on the same date.
James O’Brien, aged 19 of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, admitted two counts of theft from Corby shops on July 31 and August 3, 2024. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £311 victim surcharge, £788 fine and compensation totalling £326.
Caitriona Connors, aged 41, of Bassett Road, Leighton Buzzard, admitted one count of theft from a Corby shop on January 25. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and £120 fine.
Scott Connelly admitted one count of theft from a Corby shop on December 7, one count of assault by beating on the same date, and failing to appear in court on February 21. The 44-year-old from West Glebe Road, Corby, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Wellingborough
- Martin McDonagh,18, of Townsend Close, Wellingborough, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on October 4. On February 3 he was sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.
- Jekabs Plume, of no fixed address, was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £313.45 compensation after the 24-year-old admitted to two counts of theft from shops in Rushden and Wellingborough on November 28 and December 2.
- Patrick McDonagh,24, of Cromwell Road, Luton, admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough shop on February 4, and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
- Jessica Eastment, of no fixed address, was convicted of two counts of theft from Wellingborough shops on June 2 and July 27, 2024. The 33-year-old also admitted three counts of failing to attend court in September, December and January, and one count of fraud by false representation on June 21, 2024. Eastment was sentenced on February 10 to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days, ordered to pay costs of £300 and compensation totalling £65.25.
- Jake Gibson, 29, and of Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough shop on December 9. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days.
- Also on February 11 Carina Henderson, 36 and of no fixed address, was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough shop on January 28.
- On February 20, 45-year-old David Cochrane was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs. Cochrane, of Butterfields, Wellingborough admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough shop on January 15.
- Jessica Eastment, aged 33, of Kiln Way, Wellingborough, admitted one count of theft from a Rushden shop on February 15. She was sentenced on February 21 to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £85 costs and £33 compensation.
- John Spark, 37, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Weston Favell and Wellingborough in September and October 2024, and one count of failing to comply with the requirement of a community order made in October 2024. The 37-year-old from Priory Road, Wellingborough was sentenced to a 12-month community order with six-month mental health treatment and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, ordered to pay a total of £1,171 compensation and £85 costs.
- Christopher Nast admitted one count of theft from a shop on November 4, one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice on the same date, one count of attempted theft from a shop in Wellingborough on February 26, and one count of assault by beating in Wellingborough on the same date. Nast, who is 42 years old and of no fixed address, was sentenced to 28 days’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs and £150 compensation.
Rushden
- Steven Wood, aged 46, of no fixed address, admitted one count of burglary other than dwelling in Rushden on April 27, 2024, two counts of theft from shops in Rushden on October 25 and November 19, and one count of common assault in Rushden on November 19. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £224.
- On February 14, Dene Churchman, aged 43, of Oliver Close, Rushden, was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £365 compensation after admitting to four counts of theft from a Rushden shop in January and February.
- Anthony Rawle, admitted one count of theft from a Rushden shop on April 18, 2024, one count of common assault in Rushden on the same date, and one count of theft from a Kettering shop on October 17. The 33-year-old, of Cherry Street, Irthlingborough was also found guilty of one count of theft from a Kettering shop on September 29. He was sentenced on February 17 to a total of 28 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £176 compensation and £650 costs.
- Carl Jacoby, aged 46, of Duck Street, Rushden, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Rushden on January 10, and one count of possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) on February 6 in Wellingborough. He was ordered to pay £85 costs, £32.50 compensation, and fined a total of £200, with a forfeiture and destruction order made for the drugs.
Kettering
- On February 3, 43-year-old David Harkins, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £559.73 compensation after admitting to four counts of theft from shops in Kettering in January and February.
- Katrina O’Driscoll, aged 42, of Highfield Road, Kettering, admitted one count of theft from a Kettering shop on December 14. on February 10 she was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.
More
- Terry Goodman, aged 34, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop and one count of assault by beating, both on November 22. Goodman, who is of Horse Green Way, Irchester was fined a total of £415 and ordered to pay £166 victim surcharge, £85 costs and a total of £150 compensation.
- Tony Isaac, aged 66, of Queen Street, Yaxley, Peterborough, admitted 12 counts of theft from shops in Oakham in Rutland, Kettering, and Corby in December and January. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £1,290 compensation, £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.