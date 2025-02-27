Robert Mort from Corby is back behind bars. Image: NW

A shoplifter who offended again just days after being given a suspended sentence is back behind bars.

Prolific shop thief Robert Mort, who has racked up dozens and dozens of convictions for stealing in Corby, has been jailed for 38 weeks after going out to thieve again just days after being in court on similar charges.

Robert Mort, aged 39, was given a suspended sentence on February 5 after admitting eight counts of theft from Corby shops during January and February, including more than £1,000 of items from Next.

He was already subject to a suspended sentence imposed on December 31 for offences committed at Budgens in Uppingham.

But on February 9, Mort targeted Corby’s Boots store, stealing an electric toothbrush worth £200.

On February 10, he targeted The Works, taking items worth £22, and Poundland, stealing items worth £12.

Later that day he was arrested and charged with three counts of theft from a shop.

Mort, of Ripley Walk, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 11 where he entered guilty pleas and was sentenced to a total of 38 weeks’ imprisonment plus compensation.

Speaking afterwards, PC Holly Campbell of Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Robert Mort is the bane of many Corby retailers’ lives, and I’m really pleased to see a custodial sentence imposed on him by the courts.

“We are determined to do all we can to support store staff and business owners in Corby and send out a clear message that retail crime will not be tolerated here.”

Sergeant Pete Hatch, who leads the Force’s Retail Crime Team which works to bring prolific offenders to justice and support retailers, added: “Suspended sentences only stay suspended when you don’t continue to commit crime.

“Our team is dedicated to making sure we have the strongest possible evidence packages ready to send offenders straight to court, as Robert Mort’s case shows.”