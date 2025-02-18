One of Corby's most prolific thieves takes £1,300 of loot from Next in two weeks

Robert Mort has been before magistrates again. Image: NW

A man who has dozens of shoplifting convictions under his belt has avoided jail after stealing a staggering amount of clothing and fragrances from Corby Next.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Mort most recently hit the headlines after pinching expensive alcohol and food from Uppingham’s Budgens store.

He was given a suspended sentence after that incident, but was straight back out again targeting shops in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old, who steals to fund his drug habit, has been caught eight more times in January and early February stealing from Co-Op and Next.

Mort, of Ripley Walk, Corby, took clothing worth £518 from Next on January 10, and on January 23 he went back to Next twice in one day – stealing clothing worth £472 and perfumes and diffusers worth £172.

The following day, January 24, was at the Co-Op taking food worth £61.54 and items worth £74.37 from Home Bargains.

On January 29 he took coffee and laundry products worth £55 from Tesco Express and on February 2 he was back in Next taking diffusers worth £108.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared before magistrates on February 5 and was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation to the shops of £1,756.49, as well as costs of £85.

Back in 2024 a local police boss said that Corby was a ‘safer place’ after Mort was locked up for yet more shoplifting.

In Octobert police revealed that they were fighting a wave of shoplifting, with 550 cases in the county every month. They said that they believed shoplifters were selling ‘stock’ wholesale to small retailers locally.