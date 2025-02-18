One of Corby's most prolific thieves takes £1,300 of loot from Next in two weeks

A man who has dozens of shoplifting convictions under his belt has avoided jail after stealing a staggering amount of clothing and fragrances from Corby Next.

Robert Mort most recently hit the headlines after pinching expensive alcohol and food from Uppingham’s Budgens store.

He was given a suspended sentence after that incident, but was straight back out again targeting shops in Corby.

The 39-year-old, who steals to fund his drug habit, has been caught eight more times in January and early February stealing from Co-Op and Next.

Mort, of Ripley Walk, Corby, took clothing worth £518 from Next on January 10, and on January 23 he went back to Next twice in one day – stealing clothing worth £472 and perfumes and diffusers worth £172.

The following day, January 24, was at the Co-Op taking food worth £61.54 and items worth £74.37 from Home Bargains.

On January 29 he took coffee and laundry products worth £55 from Tesco Express and on February 2 he was back in Next taking diffusers worth £108.

He appeared before magistrates on February 5 and was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation to the shops of £1,756.49, as well as costs of £85.

Back in 2024 a local police boss said that Corby was a ‘safer place’ after Mort was locked up for yet more shoplifting.

In Octobert police revealed that they were fighting a wave of shoplifting, with 550 cases in the county every month. They said that they believed shoplifters were selling ‘stock’ wholesale to small retailers locally.

