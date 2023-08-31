News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
..
.

Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough area sports team photo mystery solved by readers

Thanks for all your help!
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:06 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 07:07 BST

On Sunday we asked for your help to identify sports teams from our archive that had lost their captions.

Scores of readers got in touch with names of football, netball, rugby and hockey teams.

Some of the the teams were from schools, others Sunday sides and others established town stalwarts.

Here’s a link to the original article so you can help us with the other photos.

The photos of the mystery teams are all from the 1970s and 1980s.

Undefined: readMore
1984 and Corby Hellenic U14s line up for team shot at the Weetabix League cup finals Nick Ward recognised his dad's team. Iain Pearson has named as many players as possible back row L-R ?? Ally Reid, Duncan Collis, Tony Fargnoli, Nick Aston, Gary Brown, Iain McHugh, Paul Gallagher, Willie McCowatt (asst) Kenny Ward (manager). Front Row l-r Ray Ward Mark Kristunis, Peter McAllister, Alan Hall, Colin Scott, James Williams and Stevie Farr

1. Mystery solved of football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

1984 and Corby Hellenic U14s line up for team shot at the Weetabix League cup finals Nick Ward recognised his dad's team. Iain Pearson has named as many players as possible back row L-R ?? Ally Reid, Duncan Collis, Tony Fargnoli, Nick Aston, Gary Brown, Iain McHugh, Paul Gallagher, Willie McCowatt (asst) Kenny Ward (manager). Front Row l-r Ray Ward Mark Kristunis, Peter McAllister, Alan Hall, Colin Scott, James Williams and Stevie Farr Photo: National World

Photo Sales
William Barrett recognised Andy Kirkup, keeper Kevin Fox and John Timlin in a photo taken in 1984

2. Mystery solved of football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

William Barrett recognised Andy Kirkup, keeper Kevin Fox and John Timlin in a photo taken in 1984 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Players photographed in 1984 were identified as a Corby netball team including Teresa Morrison , Christine Greig , and the Kendrick sisters

3. Mystery solved of football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Players photographed in 1984 were identified as a Corby netball team including Teresa Morrison , Christine Greig , and the Kendrick sisters Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Dale Robertson knew that this was a Corby and District team from 1978 comprising players from 4th year juniors from different schools

4. Mystery solved of football, netball, rugby and hockey teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Dale Robertson knew that this was a Corby and District team from 1978 comprising players from 4th year juniors from different schools Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyKetteringRushdenWellingborough