Corby grandfather honoured by Spinnaker abseil for Royal British Legion

A man has paid a fundraising tribute to his beloved Corby grandad by organising and taking part in a 100m abseil down one of Britain's most iconic landmarks.

Royal Navy Air Engineering Technician Adie Harris organised the event in memory of Royal British Legion (RBL) supporter Rodger Harris from Corby.

Raising money under the nickname ‘Operation Downfall’, nine students from the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School took part in the challenge to go down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth on a rope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Pool waves from the Spinnaker Tower for the centenary of the Royal British Legion. Photo by Kevin Walton

Adie said: “I chose to support the Royal British Legion in this fundraiser as my grandad, who was ex Royal Navy, heavily supported them. He sadly passed away while I was in basic training, so this is my way of honouring him. I am so glad to have the support of my class.

"The RBL supports people from right across the armed forces community, including veterans and their families, so anything we raise will go to a really good cause.”

The students, who are undergoing phase 2A training within Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School, completed the challenge along with two divisional officers who came along to support.

Claire Smith, from the Royal British Legion said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all those who completed this daring challenge to help raise funds for the RBL. This generous support will enable us to create better futures for the armed forces community, not just today but for the century to come.”

Adie Harris and his team abseiled 100 meters down the Spinnaker Tower for the centenary of the Royal British Legion in memory of Rodger Harris Photo by Kevin Walton