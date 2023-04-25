Corby fire road closures to be lifted but firefighters remain on scene

Firefighters will remain at the scene of a huge fire that swept through a Corby factory this morning.

Two units, including one occupied by 33FAB, were well alight when firefighters were called at 4.15am today (Tuesday) to reports of a fire at a premises on the Earlstrees industrial estate.

The incident has been scaled down with four appliances on scene – from Corby, Moulton, Kettering and Rushden.

Corby Princewood Road fire

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “We anticipate that part of Gretton Brook Road will be reopened within the next hour to allow access for businesses at Rockingham Leisure Park.

“At this time however we would continue to ask nearby residents and businesses to keep their windows and doors shut because of smoke.”

At the height of the fire Northants Fire and Rescue were joined by colleagues from Leiecstershire, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire – with nine firefighting appliances and their crews at the scene.