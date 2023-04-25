News you can trust since 1897
Corby fire road closures to be lifted but firefighters remain on scene

The fire was reported at 4.15am this morning

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST

Firefighters will remain at the scene of a huge fire that swept through a Corby factory this morning.

Two units, including one occupied by 33FAB, were well alight when firefighters were called at 4.15am today (Tuesday) to reports of a fire at a premises on the Earlstrees industrial estate.

The incident has been scaled down with four appliances on scene – from Corby, Moulton, Kettering and Rushden.

Corby Princewood Road fireCorby Princewood Road fire
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “We anticipate that part of Gretton Brook Road will be reopened within the next hour to allow access for businesses at Rockingham Leisure Park.

“At this time however we would continue to ask nearby residents and businesses to keep their windows and doors shut because of smoke.”

At the height of the fire Northants Fire and Rescue were joined by colleagues from Leiecstershire, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire – with nine firefighting appliances and their crews at the scene.

The fire at 33FAB in CorbyThe fire at 33FAB in Corby
