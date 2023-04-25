News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
2 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
3 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
5 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
6 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
6 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
Factory fire Corby, Princewood RoadFactory fire Corby, Princewood Road
Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

Corby industrial units fire in pictures

Firefighters were called to the scene this morning

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST

A fire has swept through a Corby factory with nearby businesses closed as emergency services battled the blaze in Princewood Road.

Two units, including one occupied by 33FAB, were well alight when firefighters were called at 4.15am today (Tuesday) to the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

Scores of firefighters from across four counties fought the fire that saw flames leaping high into the air and a huge plume of acrid black smoke form above the incident.

Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

1. Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

2. Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

3. Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

4. Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road

Factory fire Corby, Princewood Road Photo: Michelle Davanna

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Corby