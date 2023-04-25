Firefighters were called to the scene this morning

A fire has swept through a Corby factory with nearby businesses closed as emergency services battled the blaze in Princewood Road.

Two units, including one occupied by 33FAB, were well alight when firefighters were called at 4.15am today (Tuesday) to the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

Scores of firefighters from across four counties fought the fire that saw flames leaping high into the air and a huge plume of acrid black smoke form above the incident.

