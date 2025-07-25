Corby family pay tribute to much-loved 'amazing' Tabatha who died following Jubilee Avenue collision

The devastated family of a woman who died following a collision in Corby have paid tribute to her as ‘beautiful inside and out’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tabatha Duroe, aged 35, of Corby, sadly died on June 28 after being involved in a collision with the rider of a Ducati motorcycle in Jubilee Avenue.

Her uncle, Mark Pengelly, has asked Northamptonshire Police to release the following tribute on their family’s behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Our family are devastated by Tabatha’s loss, especially only weeks after her mum sadly passed away.

Flowers at the scene - Tabatha Duroe, sadly died on June 28 after being involved in a collision with the rider of a Ducati motorcycle in Jubilee Avenue, Corby /National World

“Tabatha was an amazing person with her life ahead of her, she is beautiful inside and out.

“Tabatha will be greatly missed by her family and close-knit family of friends who loved her and who she loved back.

“As a family we ask for people to stop speculating on social media about what happened, and for any witnesses to please contact the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to thank Northamptonshire Police for their brilliant support, and also the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

Flowers at the scene - Tabatha Duroe, sadly died on June 28 after being involved in a collision with the rider of a Ducati motorcycle in Jubilee Avenue, Corby /National World

“This is an incredibly difficult time for Tabatha’s family and friends, and we ask people to understand this and allow us to grieve in peace.”

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, with a 57-year-old Corby man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remaining on bail pending further enquiries.