Corby family pay tribute to much-loved 'amazing' Tabatha who died following Jubilee Avenue collision
Tabatha Duroe, aged 35, of Corby, sadly died on June 28 after being involved in a collision with the rider of a Ducati motorcycle in Jubilee Avenue.
Her uncle, Mark Pengelly, has asked Northamptonshire Police to release the following tribute on their family’s behalf.
They said: “Our family are devastated by Tabatha’s loss, especially only weeks after her mum sadly passed away.
“Tabatha was an amazing person with her life ahead of her, she is beautiful inside and out.
“Tabatha will be greatly missed by her family and close-knit family of friends who loved her and who she loved back.
“As a family we ask for people to stop speculating on social media about what happened, and for any witnesses to please contact the police.
“We want to thank Northamptonshire Police for their brilliant support, and also the Northamptonshire Telegraph.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for Tabatha’s family and friends, and we ask people to understand this and allow us to grieve in peace.”
The investigation into the collision is ongoing, with a 57-year-old Corby man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remaining on bail pending further enquiries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.