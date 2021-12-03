Corby estate pub back open with familiar face behind the bar

A Corby pub which has served its community for more than four decades and closed its doors to customers has re-opened, to the relief of staff and customers.

The manager of The Talisman pub in Boden Close, on the Danesholme estate, had called last orders at the local two weeks ago with little prospect of the pub being open over the festive season.

Now Russell Fraser will put on hold his retirement to welcome back pub-goers until a new landlord can be found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Fraser is back behind the bar

Staff are back pulling pints as the doors re-opened this afternoon for drinkers ready to enjoy a weekend pint.

A spokesman for the pub's owners Star Pubs & Bars said: "A temporary management company will be running the pub until we identify a suitable person to take on the lease of the Talisman. However, the general manager of The Talisman is the same as before, so will be a familiar face to customers and provide continuity."

Barmaid Selena Murphy was back behind the bar this afternoon.

She said: "We really missed the regulars and its nice to see their faces again. We're glad to be back and we'll be open for Christmas and new year."

The Star Pubs & Bars spokesman added: "The Talisman is a great business venture, and anyone interested in running it should contact our recruitment team on 08085 949596."