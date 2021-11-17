'It's a hard life': last orders for Corby pub boss

A Corby pub that has served its community for more than four decades is to close its doors on Friday (November 19) when the manager leaves.

The current boss of The Talisman pub in Boden Close, on the Danesholme estate, will call last orders after his stint in charge of the local.

Russell Fraser, who managed the pub during the Covid pandemic, will set his sights on fulfilling his life-time bucket list by catching up with old friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Fraser is calling time on his stint behind the bar

Meanwhile the pub's owners Star Pubs & Bars are looking for a replacement licensee for the large hostelry in the heart of the estate.

Mr Fraser said: "If it had been a three-year lease I would have stayed but I'm 63 in March and I have got things I want to do in life and people I want to see.

"With the size of Danesholme it's a pity people don't use the pub more. The way that people drink has changed. They like to stay at home to drink and go out late to clubs.

"If we put events on, like 'Talifest', people will come. They are all good people and they have kept me on my toes.

The Talisman will close its doors on Friday (inset manager Russell Fraser)

"With Covid people are used to staying in - it's the same for all the pubs in the town."

The pub employs five other members of staff, including a chef and bar staff.

Mr Fraser, who grew up in Corby, will continue to live in the town.

He said: "I'm sad to be going. It's a hard life living above the 'shop' 24/7. You're always on call. It's a hard life for leaseholders."

The Talisman in Boden Close has a large function room as well as a lounge

Regular Ray McGill has been using the local since it opened in 1975.

He said: "It's a good community pub on a big estate. It's had more or less the same set of regulars over the years. Some nights you couldn't move in here for people and it's a big pub."

The pub's last day will be Friday, November 19, and the pub staff will be having a farewell party.

It is hoped that a new leaseholder will be able to take over the business soon but it is currently being advertised by Star Pubs & Bars, a subsidiary of Heineken.

A spokesman for Star Pubs & Bars said: “We are looking to identify a suitable person to lease the Talisman Corby once the current operator leaves. The Talisman is a great business venture, and anyone interested in running it should contact our recruitment team on 08085 949596."