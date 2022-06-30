Corby driver charged after pedestrian crossing crash

A Corby man has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst over the prescribed limit and one count of possession of a Class A drug.

Hugo Fernandes appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, June 30) following a serious injury road traffic collision in Cottingham Road.

The four teenagers were crossing the road after leaving West Glebe Park at about 11.35pm on Friday, June 24.

File image

A car ploughed into the group of two girls and two boys leaving the friends hospitalised. One of the teenage boy remains in a serious condition.

Fernandes, 36, of no fixed address was remanded in custody until August, when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Hugo Fernandes, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst over the prescribed limit and one count of possession of a Class A drug

“The charges are in connection with a serious injury traffic collision which occurred in Cottingham Road, Corby, at about 11.35pm on Friday, June 24.

“The investigation into this incident continues, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a red Vauxhall Insignia driving in a dangerous manner in Corby on Friday, June 24.