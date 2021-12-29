Corby drag panto performances cancelled due to Covid

Covid has caused Corby' s first drag panto to be cancelled after one of the cast tested positive over the Christmas holidays.

The five-person Sleeping Beauty cast at The Core at the Corby Cube, starring Divina De Campo, had been due on stage on Boxing Day for two shows but testing picked up Covid in drag queen Lola Lasagne.

Ticket holders for the remaining ten shows have been asked not to contact the box office but to wait for the theatre to be in touch.

Ste Johnston, Lola Lasagne, Divina De Campo, Don One and Gracie Peters

A spokesman for The Core said: "It is with great regret that due to Covid-related absences, we are now in the unfortunate position where we have to cancel all remaining performances.

"The producers have worked through many scenarios to try and bring you the show, but it is just not possible at this time. We are sorry that this affects your booking with us.

"We are contacting all ticket holders directly. We apologise for the obvious disappointment this will cause. We thank you for your patience and understanding and request that you do not try to contact our box office directly at this time."