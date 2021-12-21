Review: Corby drag panto has kings, queens and princesses with killer heels and killer lines

Panto is one artform that does not dial down the camp, glitz and glamour, so a drag panto starring three of the UK's top drag acts is the perfect fit for a sashaying Sleeping Beauty.

The Core at Corby Cube's seasonal offering has given us a show with even more added sass starring RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Divina De Campo, drag legend Lola Lasagne, and drag king Don One.

With the plot virtually irrelevant, everyone's favourite recipe for a festive night out is catered for - a baddie (boo!), a hero (huzzah!), a heart-of-gold dame, pretty princess in peril and a cheeky joker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ste Johnston, Lola Lasagne, Divina De Campo, Don One and Gracie Peters

In killer heels with killer lines, Divina De Campo pulls off her role as deliciously evil mean queen Carabosse - an imposing cackling baddie in head-to-toe figure-hugging spandex.

Using her 4-octave vocal range Ms De Campo smashes the songs while teetering on the highest of heels, matching her vocal gymnastics with some equally nimble splits and leg bends.

Trying her best to keep cursed beauty Princess Beau (Gracie Peters) safe is Lola Lasagne as her magical nanny with more costume changes than a department store.

Comedy set pieces move the story along. Many of the audience get messy and in an enjoyably daft cooking sketch with Lola, Ste Johnston as court jester Silly Billy is the butt of classic slapstick so if you're in the front row beware!

The cast on stage at the Core Theatre

In a rousing singalong with Don One as Prince Eric, Nanny Lola and Billy, the audience have as much fun as the performers with an impossibly fast 12 Days of Christmas panto-style.

Likeable Billy is on hand to lead the crowd in the S Club 7 number 'Don't stop, never give up', and the traditional panto 'shout if you see' routine.

Centre of attention is the wholesome Princess Beau who would usually get to wear the most fabulous dresses but is left in the shade by her co-stars' creations.

With salty drag quips, Divina trades insults with Lola and fans of Ru Paul’s Drag Race will be thrilled by the references to former contestants.

Another favourite section of the show is used in the finale as a lip sync battle takes place in a good vs evil showdown - and they don't frock it up.

No smuttier than a non-drag panto, with fabulous sets, glamorous costumes and more sequins than Strictly, the panto promises and delivers sequin heels to spinning wheels and is definitely a good night out.

Sleeping Beauty, with a suggested age guidance for 12s and over, continues at the Core at the Corby Cube until New Year's Eve (Friday, December 31).

Performances take place twice daily from Tuesday, December 21 until New Year's Eve at 5pm and 8pm, except on Christmas Day and Monday, December 27 when there are none.