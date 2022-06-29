Corby concert to boost funds for Ukrainian nurseries

Oakley Vale Community Association has organised a Corby concert to raise much needed funds for Ukrainian nurseries.

Having successfully raised £2,430 by running a market stall, Oakley Vale Community Association is now organising ‘Brassed off About Ukraine’ – ‘the perfect antidote’.

Corby Silver Band

The Corby Silver Band, The Decibelles Ladies Choir, and Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir will all perform Wednesday, July 13, at The Core at Corby Cube from 7.30pm to 10pm with a 20 minute interval.

Admission donations are £10 and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to supporting nurseries in war-torn Ukraine.

Oakley Vale Community Association chair, Paul Balmer said: ‘’We are all ‘brassed off’ about Ukraine but this is a chance to do something practical to help and also enjoy some great local musicians at the same time.

“Corby Silver Band are celebrating their centenary with a wonderful new musical director Andy Mayell and some great new tunes. Julia Kovalevszka will be there showing slides of her recent trip to Ukraine and showing your recent donations to Ukrainian nurseries in situ. The Decibelles and ‘Deep Roots’ will sing and all proceeds will go directly to war-torn nurseries caught up in this senseless war.

“Do join us and help provide food and clothing for these innocent victims of Putin’s vicious empire building.’’

To buy tickets call 01536 470470 or book online at The Core at Corby Cube’s website.