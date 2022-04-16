Corby humanitarian aid donations reach Ukraine
Aid left Corby on Friday, April 8
An articulated lorry fully loaded with baby food, medicines, and warm clothes donated by Corby residents has arrived at the Ukraine-Poland border.
Five of the pallets on board contained the generous donations which had been handed over to volunteers on a stall in Corby town centre.
It was organised by Oakley Vale Community Association and supported by members of the Ukrainian community, desperate to help those affected by the war in their home country.
Oakley Vale Community Association chairman, Paul Balmer, said: ’’As Corby people gave so generously despite the cost of living crisis, It’s important to show that their gifts of aid are being delivered safely and appropriately.”
The market stall set up in Corby town centre collected donations of goods and money.
The Oakley Vale Community donated the £2,000 raised to the Charitable Foundation of the Family of Christ at Ukraine based in the Zakarpattia region.
Mr Balmer said: “We financed the last leg of the journey through a kind donation secured by Cllr Lyn Buckingham and obtained from the trade union Unite.
“Julia Kovalevszka from Corby is going out personally to Ukraine to supervise delivery to a special needs school who are badly in need of food, clothes and other essential items.
“I’m today appealing for clothes washing detergents which are also urgently needed."
The aid has been labelled with a supportive message to the Ukrainian people from Corby residents – ‘Oakley Vale Community Association supports Ukraine’.