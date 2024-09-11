Corby community centre to host Macmillan coffee morning in hope of raising £500 for the charity

A community centre in Corby is hosting a Macmillan coffee morning later this month in the hope of raising £500 for the charity.

Oakley Vale Community Centre’s coffee morning will be held on Wednesday, September 25 from 10am to midday.

Everyone is invited to pop in for coffee and cake and if you’re a baker, all cakes will be welcome.

Oakley Vale Community Centre chairman, Peter Moden, hopes the coffee morning can raise £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He said: “I think it touches quite a lot of people and I think until it’s really touched you, you tend to take it with a pinch of salt really.

“It would be good if we could get 100 people there, that’s my sort of aim. In my funny old head, I thought if everybody put a fiver in then you’ve got £500, which was my simplistic view of it all, whether that works or not I really don’t know but I’m going to give it a good try.

“Last year’s was really good and I think from memory we were fairly close to a couple of hundred pounds, which I wasn’t unhappy with but I just thought I’d put a little more effort, a little more focus in, and push a little bit harder with this one and just see if we can find a little bit more.

“Macmillan are very supportive of the people that need a bit of support. It’s a great organisation, they do a great job, and there’s lots of people that have had huge benefits from it.“