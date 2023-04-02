King Charles will be crowned on May 6

Corby children are being invited to design a flag for King Charles’ coronation.

The winning entry will be made into a real flag and displayed in Corby town centre over the coronation period including on May 6, the day of the coronation. A flag will also be given to the winning entrant and to their school.

Town centre managers, who have organised the contest, will also invite the winner to afternoon tea and their family will receive a £100 gift card. There will be two runner-up prizes of a £50 gift card. Some of the best entries will be displayed in a vacant shop unit over the coronation period.

Entries should be produced in landscape format on A4 size white paper, ideally in bright colours – felt tip pens will work the best. The design should fill the entire space with no flag shaped border. The child’s name, age (up to 16) and school should be clearly written on the back of their entry.

Entries should be unfolded and hand delivered or posted to the Town Centre Management Office, Allied House, 1 Spencer Court, Corby NN17 1NU by the closing date of 19 April 2023.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the Corby town centre website at www.willowplace.co.uk.

