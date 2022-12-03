Corby 'calendar girls' smash £10,000 fundraising target thanks to generous town

Corby’s version of the ‘Calendar Girls’ have not only smashed their fundraising target of £5,000 but doubled it for Bowel Cancer UK.

Inspired by a afternoon treat of tea and scones topped with strawberries, a group of 10 friends from Corby set out to raise money and awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10 women, who share a love of singing, are all friends with Yvonne Harman who is living with Stage Four bowel cancer and encouraged her pals.

Corby Calendar Girls - Yvonne in the centre

Calling themselves Corby Calendar Girls, the women then found a photographer and printer to help them fulfil Yvonne’s dream.

Volunteer project lead Katrina Allen said: “It was during an afternoon tea outing at The Raven, Yvonne had a scone with a strawberry on it and we jokingly talked of creating a calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yvonne is such a bubbly character. She’s very creative and loves dressing up. We all got together with different ideas.”

Lola Dziarkowska from Corby Community Arts helped with the photography and Riverside printers produced 500 calendars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each month is on a different theme and has been sponsored by a different Corby company.

Katrina said: “We decided to have sponsors for each month. We had a Corby Calendar Girls Facebook page within one evening we had 12 sponsors – just like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each month features one or more of the ladies as well as advice about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer.

Because some people made an extra donation on top of the £10 cost of the calendar, the £5,000 goal has already been reached despite having a few still on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through charity The Big Give, their £5,000 donation to Bowel Cancer UK has doubled.

Katrina said: “Bowel Cancer UK said that because of our donation they are two-thirds of the way to their target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole experience has been very positive and we have all been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, kindness and generosity of the Corby people and beyond.

"For Yvonne and her whole family the whole process of making the calendar has kept them going. It’s been wonderful and truly amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad