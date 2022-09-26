Group of Corby women set out to make a family friendly calendar to raise awareness for Bowel Cancer UK

A group of women from Corby have made it their mission to raise awareness and funds for Bowel Cancer UK by making a calendar.

The group, calling themselves the ‘Corby Calendar Girls’, is formed of 10 women who got together through a shared love of singing and sense of fun.

The group met through choir singing and has been meeting up ever since.

The Corby Calendar Girls

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, a member of the group, Yvonne, is undergoing treatment for bowel cancer. It is her wish to raise awareness and funds for Bowel Cancer UK.

Volunteer project lead Katrina Allen said: “It was during an afternoon tea outing we jokingly talked of creating a calendar.

“So I messaged her [Yvonne] separately and she said ‘as long as we can have fun and it’s no stress, I’m happy to do it’ and of course everyone else said ‘as long as it’s not naked.’”

All the dates for photo shoots have been arranged and they have local photographer, Lola Dziarkowska from Corby Community arts, giving her time and expertise free gratis. They also have other friends and family helping with the editing.

The group has already done six photographs for the calendar and are looking to be done by the end of October.

Katrina said: “We’re all having fun and it’s given Yvonne a bit of a distraction from the whole thing.”

They are currently looking for sponsors to help pay for the printing.