Corby cafe named best in UK after topping national poll of 10,000 radio listeners

The Hungry Hossee in Corby has been declared the UK's best cafe.

The popular Dale Street cafe was voted the best in the country by listeners of hugely popular Fix Radio – the self-declared radio station for the nation’s builders and tradespeople.

Run by Corby woman Shelaine Crabtree, the 20-year-old traditional breakfast venue is twice the Northants Telegraph cafe of the year.

Now it has also been named the best in the UK after winning out in a poll in which 10,000 people voted over an eight month period. In a close-run fight, it beat off the second place competitor by just 15 votes.

Shelaine Crabtree, owner of The Hungry Hossee in Corby. Image: SWNS

To celebrate, Fix Radio shoehorned its entire studio into a corner of the cafe to broadcast its breakfast show live from Corby yesterday morning (Friday, December 6).

Shelaine, who continued to serve customers during the broadcast, was handed her trophy and certificate on air.

She said: “I’m going to have to get one of our customers to put up a new shelf for me!

"I think the reason people keep coming back is that we are consistent. They know they’re always going to get a brilliant breakfast here.

Shelaine Crabtree of the Hungry Hossee has received her cafe of the year award from the Fix Radio presenters. Image: Northants Telegraph

"We’re 20 years old in March and this is just the cherry on top of the cake for us.”

The cafe employs nine staff who all work part-time. Their busiest day is Saturday when it’s all hands to the pump and tables are mostly reserved for repeat customers.

It’s also popular with competitive eaters who flock to the eaterie for its ‘The Big One’ bumper breakfast.

Regulars also came along yesterday morning to help the staff celebrate their win.

Hungry Hossee regulars Gail and Peter Bird, and Theresa Denton and Ray Shillito. Image: NW

Pals Peter and Gail Bird and Theresa Denton and Ray Shillito have been coming most Saturdays for 15 years.

Peter said: “We come every week before we go to watch Corby Town. At least we know even if the football doesn’t go our way we’ve always had a good breakfast beforehand!”

Jack Edwards, senior producer of the Bald Builders Breakfast radio show, commented: "Independent cafes like The Hungry Hossee are vital to their communities, not only for the quality food they offer but for bringing builders, tradespeople, and locals together."