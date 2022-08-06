YouTube star smashes Corby cafe's breakfast challenge record - and then asks for dessert menu

Adam Moran

A competitive eater smashed a record which had stood for 11 years by demolishing a Corby cafe’s famous 7,500-calorie breakfast in just 11 minutes and 55 seconds.

Adam Moran, better known by his YouTube channel name BeardMeatsFood which has more than two million subscribers, beat the previous best when he took on ‘The Big One’ at Hungry Hossee in Dale Street.

Shelaine Crabtree, who runs the cafe, said: “It was absolutely amazing, there’s something special about that man.

"His patter was also brilliant, such a funny guy. He asked for a dessert menu after.”

Adam is a professional competitive eater and YouTuber from Leeds. He is currently ranked as the 15th best professional competitive eater in the world. The previous ‘The Big One’ record of 13 minutes had been held by Robert Pinto ever since he took on the challenge in 2011.

‘The Big One’ consists of three bacon rashers, three sausages, three eggs, three square sausage slices, three potato scones, three pieces of fried bread, three portions of mushrooms, three hash browns, three potato waffles, three black pudding slices, three portions of beans, three portions of tomatoes, three 4oz beef patties, three pieces of bread and butter and three pieces of buttered toast.

It costs £20 to attempt. If you manage to complete the challenge in under an hour you receive your money back and your picture is placed on the wall next to other winners, as opposed to with those who failed.

Only six people have managed to clean the plate of ‘The Big One’, the first of which was Corby man Steven Magee who finished the challenge in one hour and 20 minutes.

Mr Magee’s record was beaten by fellow Corby resident Paul Dobie, who managed it in 52 minutes. Paul was then beaten by Mr Pinto.

Since Adam became the record holder another person took on the challenge with success. This time Corby resident Tamás Gyönyör completed the challenge in 38 minutes and 50 seconds to put him in third place overall.