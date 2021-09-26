Corby building trade workers invited to learn how to prevent flooding at event this week

The BP Fourways garage was one of several places in Corby that flooded on Christmas Eve last year.

Property developers, building firms and self-builders as well as members of the public from across Northamptonshire are being invited to a special Property Flood Resilience (PFR) event set to take place on Wednesday (September 29)

The event is being hosted by construction product supplier Eurocell, flood resilience product supplier M3 Floodtec and the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project to provide free information and advice about flood risk and resilience measures and products.

Nine months on from the Christmas Eve floods that hit Corby, as well as the rest of the county, and with flooding becoming an increasing environmental threat, the event is an opportunity to find out more about resilience interventions that can be installed in future new-build or property redevelopment projects, as well as in existing homes.

The Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project is one of three national DEFRA projects, which aims to increase the effective uptake and awareness of PFS. Its ‘Floodmobile’ demonstration vehicle will be at the event with 50 examples of practical flood resilience measures.

Representatives from Eurocell and M3 Floodtec will be available to answer questions, alongside renowned flood resilience expert Fola Ogunyoye CEng CWEM FCIWEM and flood risk specialists from the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project.

Robert Waring, Eurocell's Regional Manager (Eastern Region) said: “Flooding is an increasing risk and it is important that flood risk and resilience is considered as part of all future property development projects. Our special Flood Resilience Day event is an opportunity for trades and self-builders to come and learn more about the steps that can be taken to help reduce the impact flooding can have.

“The Property Flood Resilience event is an ideal opportunity to see property-level flood interventions first-hand, talk to experts, and receive information on just what can be done with future projects, or with existing properties where flooding poses a potential future risk.”

All visitors will have the opportunity to enter a prize draw, for the opportunity to win a free flood risk assessment. The event will be held on Wednesday between 10am and 4pm at Eurocell’s Corby branch at Unit G3 Alpha Court, Phoenix Parkway, Napier Road. No appointments are necessary.