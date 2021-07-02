Corby-based activity provider up for award for its community work during the pandemic

It's hoped the young leaders can be taken away on an adventure holiday

A Corby-based holiday club and extra-curricular activity provider has been nominated for an award for the groundbreaking community work it carried out during in recent months.

Corby Sports Dimensions are one of the four finalists in the national Better Days Awards run by Orbit Housing Association.

CSD, which was set up more than a decade ago, provides sessions across the north of the county. But during the lockdown CSD could not access their usual venues, so instead hired Ise Lodge Scout Hut in Kettering to ensure that nearby Orbit residents and key workers had adequate childcare.

They also organised a Christmas toy and coat appeal, cleaning box campaign and school uniform donations to support families across Corby and Kettering.

CSD sought funding to provide catered meals to their families through the pandemic. Post-pandemic, the firm have started a new relationship with 2:2 Coaching, a professional mental wellbeing provision, which has worked closely with staff and children in both Corby and Kettering.

Cheryl from 2:2 has supported children to refocus and inspired excellent communication around positivity, self love and mental wellbeing.

With the prize money CSD are aiming to take their dedicated young leader team of 11-16 year olds, away on an activity weekend, as a way of thanking them for their great support. The plan includes zip lines, rock climbing, and water rafting but more importantly, building confidence, sharing new experiences and having lots of fun.

Zoe McGhee, Funding Executive at CSD, said “I’ve worked with our young leaders for years, each one is a wonderful committed and passionate young person. I’m really excited that we could reward them for their hard work with something so special, I can’t wait to go away with them."