A Corby author has started a podcast in which she and her co-host fall head first into rabbit holes of true crime cases that inspired popular thrillers.

The Red Rabbit Hole podcast is run by Corby author, Nicky, or N V, Peacock and her friend, comedian and therapist Lisa Shepherd.

Nicky has had various written works published, including 30 short stories, five young adult novellas and three full thriller novels.

Nicky said: “I always loved podcasts, especially true crime ones, and you always have the dream that I can do something like that and I just thought at the new year ‘I can do something like that… but I can’t do it alone’.

The Red Rabbit Hole co-hosts, N V Peacock (left) and Lisa Shepherd (right)

“So I hit up one of my friends and she got back within a couple of minutes to say yes and that's how we got started.”

Lisa was the first person who Nicky thought of to co-host it.

Nicky said: “She was definitely the first person who popped into my head, because I knew she loved true crime and I knew she listened to podcasts, and she’s funny so it was a no brainer really.”

Nicky says the podcast is ‘true crime meets thriller fiction’, which she knows about with the research she does for her books.

N V Peacock

It’s called The Red Rabbit Hole due to the ‘rabbit holes’ of research that authors tend to drop down.

Lisa said: “I know I have gone down many a rabbit hole when looking at cases and I'm fascinated by just how deep someone might go to bring what intrigued them about a case to their readers.

“Now I get to spend time escaping the rush of my day to day to research and record something which we hope our listeners will find fascinating, entertaining and maybe even a little bit funny too.”

On their show they’ll feature different authors and have different segments looking at historical crime cases.

Lisa Shepherd

Nicky said: “We’ve got a lot of authors booked to come on just to really talk about the books that they’ve got out and those true crime cases that, although they’re not based on, they have inspired them in some way.”

They’ll also occasionally feature episodes called ‘Weird Warrens’ which will be more focused on a supernatural or paranormal angle.

While Nicky and Lisa really enjoy doing the podcast, they admit it’s a lot of work.

Nicky said: “It’s a lot of work recording, doing the editing, and the promotion but it’s a lot of fun.

“It’s a lot of fun when you’re doing it and you're recording and you can have a laugh and I love the research aspect of looking into the cases.”

Lisa said: “I'm a big fan of true crime and true crime podcasts in particular; as odd as it may be, I find it relaxing to listen to the cases. When the hosts are engaging and can have a bit of humour then it is really entertaining to hear about these awful events or people or mysteries.

“That is what we are hoping to create with The Red Rabbit Hole Podcast, with that added angle of also exploring how true crime inspires fiction and what that is like for the authors who write it.”