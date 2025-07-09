Conversion of Rushden High Street pub to HMO could have ‘overall positive impact on Rushden’ as plans submitted

The Wheatsheaf in Rushden’s High Street has been closed since July 2019 but new plans to turn it into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) could see the currently vacant building brought back into use.

Plans say that in its twilight years, the pub in Rushden ‘suffered financial difficulties’, as well as gaining a ‘poor reputation with licensing and noise issues as well as drug related problems.’

A HMO would serve to deliver housing to people in the area ‘without adversely impacting the amenities of neighbouring properties’, according to the application submitted by Amico Design Limited on behalf of the applicant.

A planning document reads: “The Wheatsheaf public house has been vacant for a significant amount of time, with the facility closing its doors to customers in July 2019. Extensive marketing of the site was previously undertaken, although no appropriate offers were received to continue with the use of the site as a public house.

"Therefore, it is clear that there is no real prospect of the public house re-opening as a business entity.

"The development will increase footfall within the town centre, thus resulting in an overall positive impact on Rushden. The development will make effective use of vacant space within an existing building whilst also ensuring that modern and adaptable living spaces are provided for future occupants.

“The proposed conversion provides for an effective use of space whilst also ensuring that the character of this property is retained.”

Rushden Lakes is cited as a reason there is an increased need for housing in the town, and it is believed to be ‘positioned in a desirable location’ to those who would take up residence in the HMO.

The building, which was formerly the Wheatsheaf, is currently boarded up, and with the Rose and Crown and The Railway Inn both currently in the High Street, it isn’t believed by the applicant that another pub is needed, and instead intends to turn the building into a HMO with minor internal and external alterations to ‘ subdivide the building into private habitable rooms.’

11 parking spaces are available to the rear of the site, and the ground floor’s kitchen, dining room and living space will be reused by occupants of the HMO, if approved. Four bedrooms are proposed at ground floor level, with the first floor including a further nine bedrooms.

Read the full planning application online here.