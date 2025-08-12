Controversial application to knock down Windmill Club in Rushden refused

Plans to knock down the Windmill Club in Rushden to make way for 17 houses has been refused by North Northants Council (NNC).

The plans, which were submitted in January 2024 were thrown out on July 29 this year after NNC’s Local Highway Authority (LHA) noted several issues with the proposal.

Concerns included on-street parking pressure along Glassbrook Road, the need for pedestrian crossing points and that the proposed cul de sac was not a through route.

In their reason for refusal, NNC planning officer James Paterson said: “The proposed development would result in the unjustified loss of an existing well-established community facility contrary to the aims of the development plan which seeks to support and enhance community services and facilities.

The Windmill Club in Glassbrook Road, Rushden

"The application fails to provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the community facility is no longer viable, no longer needed by the community or incapable of being retained for alternative community use.

"The application fails to demonstrate that the proposed mix and type of affordable dwellings reflects an identified local housing need.

"The proposal development fails to provide any public open space or enhancements to existing sport and recreation facilities, which are policy requirements for all major developments.”

Now, the application must be revised and re-submitted to comply with ‘adoptable standards’ and address the LHA’s concerns.

The view of the now-refused plans for 17 homes in Rushden Credit: Venture Properties Group Limited

Developer Venture Properties Group Limited intended to demolish the Windmill Club – built in 1927 – and redevelop the space into 17 affordable homes.

It was proposed that a range of one, two, and three-bedroom houses and properties would be arranged in a cul de sac arrangement.

The move was heavily criticised by residents and local groups with dozens of objections, many of whom use the Windmill Club for activities and events such as a youth darts league, the Redtooth Poker League, a monthly book club, and the Rushden and District Branch of the RAF, who held monthly meetings at the site.

A comment from the RAF Rushden and District Branch said: “The majority of our members who attend meetings are in the 70 and 80 age range. Mobility is therefore a factor.

"The Windmill Club has the facilities we need to hold our meetings, where other potential establishments in the Rushden area do not. Its central location is also a factor as the majority of our members live in Rushden.

"To think of the Windmill as just a Snooker Club is a misnomer, it is much more than that.”

Another commenter said: “I believe the club is a good community asset that brings people from all walks of like together to have fun for a few hours, whether that's organized parties, the weekly poker, and the constant use of the snooker and pool tables, as well as the darts events that are popular with the locals.

"I see no point in demolishing a good asset to the Rushden community all for a few houses in a hugely congested area of the town.”

Rushden Town Council objected to the plans on the grounds of ‘poor design and inadequate residential amenity’, noting its key concerns as substandard separation distances between dwellings, insufficient private and public open space provision, and the absence of daylight and noise assessments - particularly in relation to plots adjacent to commercial uses.

The town council also cited that the lack of a Crime Prevention Statement was concerning, and that, because the building is so valued locally as a community asset, the town council noted the absence of an alternative provision of a community space.

Read the full planning application here.