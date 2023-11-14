Consultation on public space protection order to tackle anti-social behaviour in Rushden town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being asked for their views on an order designed to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Rushden.

North Northants Council (NNC) has launched a consultation on a proposed Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSPO is a power under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 that allows a council to impose restrictions in particular areas to tackle nuisance or problem behaviour, such as street drinking, urinating in public and noise in a specific area, within a defined area.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Mold and Cllr Jason Smithers during their walkabout in Rushden town centre earlier this year

Across the walkabout, visible hotspot problem areas in Rushden were looked at and it was agreed that the possibility of creating a PSPO for the town centre would be looked at.

The proposed PSPO would cover Rushden town centre and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been designed to cover anti-social behaviour hotspots in the town centre and preventing it from moving from the town centre to nearby parks and public spaces.

A new order to tackle anti-social behaviour in Rushden town centre is being consulted on

If the PSPO is introduced, NNC will work with the police to make sure people are aware of the PSPO and the area it covers, so it is clear which behaviours and activities are not allowed in the area and individuals who carry on committing anti-social behaviour could be fined through a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Cllr Mark Rowley, the council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “We are determined to make the towns and villages across North Northamptonshire as safe as possible and are committed to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and PSPOs are one option we have at our disposal.

"It is important that everyone has their say on whether they agree or disagree with the proposed PSPO and whether it meets the needs of Rushden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will then help shape what happens next and whether the decision is taken to introduce a PSPO for Rushden town centre."

NCC council leader Jason Smithers said: “It is great to hear that following our walkabout in Rushden earlier in the year, we are now in the position to look at whether a PSPO in Rushden is a feasible option.

"I would like to thank officers and partners for helping us get to this stage.

"The feedback we receive will be reviewed and the executive will discuss final options at a later date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All feedback will be reviewed and any proposed recommendations for a Rushden town centre PSPO will be referred for approval by the executive.

Consultation and engagement activities can be completed online via NNC’s consultation and engagement hub and the Public Space Protection Order - Rushden Town Centre consultation will be open until December 31.