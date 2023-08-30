News you can trust since 1897
Leaders trying to find ways to tackle Rushden's anti-social behaviour, street drinking and sales of drugs and alcohol

“It’s clear that no one organisation will solve the problems on their own”
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:58 BST

Leaders are working together to try and find ways to tackle problems including anti-social behaviour and street drinking in Rushden.

A walkabout recently took place to look at ‘hotpspot’ areas and consider ways to tackle the anti-social behaviour that has been causing concern in the town.

Leader of North Northants Council Cllr Jason Smithers took part in the walkabout, as well as Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

Stephen Mold and Cllr Jason Smithers during their recent Rushden High Street walkaboutStephen Mold and Cllr Jason Smithers during their recent Rushden High Street walkabout
Cllr Smithers told the Northants Telegraph: “In general, the purpose of the walkabout was to look at problems with anti-social behaviour, street drinking, illegal parking and sales of drugs and alcohol.

“Across the walkabout, alongside colleagues from NNC, the local town council and the police, we looked at visible hotspot problem areas in Rushden and it was agreed that the possibility of creating a public space protection order for the town centre would be looked at.

"We are determined to make the towns and villages across North Northamptonshire as safe as possible and are committed to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, by working alongside partners and residents and the introduction of a PSPO would be a great help.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the police for their support in getting us to this point.

Stephen Mold, Cllr Jason Smithers, Gina O'Connor-Frisby and Nina Corbishley during the recent Rushden walkaboutStephen Mold, Cllr Jason Smithers, Gina O'Connor-Frisby and Nina Corbishley during the recent Rushden walkabout
"Officers from NNC will now look at the data and information around the possibility of a PSPO in Rushden town centre, before next steps are discussed.”

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I wanted to hear directly from the people of Rushden about their community, so that they could let me know what they think is working well and tell me about any issues they think need to be addressed.

"I particularly wanted to hear about the anti-social behaviour that I know has been causing concern in the town and see for myself the work that is taking place to tackle it.

“It was a very positive visit and I was pleased to have some good discussions with the team at North Northamptonshire Council and Rushden Town Council about the best way that the partner organisations can work together to tackle local concerns.

Rushden High StreetRushden High Street
"This is something we will build on.

“It’s clear that no one organisation will solve the problems on their own and it’s vital that they all work together and use their particular powers to achieve the best solution for local people.”

Anti-social behaviour in the town was recently highlighted in the July/August update from East Northants Faith Group.

The latest edition says: “At the most recent Rushden and Higham Ferrers Council of Churches, those present discussed the need for Street Pastors in Rushden once again.

"When there was a team in the town previously, it was found to be so successful that it was disbanded.

"But many will be aware of the present need with issues like drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and knife crime blighting our town.”

There will be a guest speaker at the next Council of Churches meeting at 7.30pm on October 3 for anyone who wants to hear about the Street Pastor initiative and how you can get involved.