Consultation event for new battery energy storage project near Desborough which could power 137,000 homes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Elmya RPC has outlined proposals to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) near Braybrooke, which they say will be able to power approximately 137,000 homes.
The first consultation period on the 252MW project is live and will run until April 22, with an in-person event taking place at Braybrooke Village Hall today (Thursday, April 10).
BESS store excess energy from a mixture of sources, created during strong winds, bright sun, or periods of low demand.
It can then release the energy when demand is high and ensure a stable and continuous energy supply, even when renewable sources are unavailable or low.
The energy facility would be located directly above the railway line near Harborough Road, between Braybrooke and Market Harborough.
According to the developers, the greenfield site is ‘strategically situated’ next to an existing National Grid substation and was ‘carefully selected to minimise its environmental and community impact’.
Between the substation and the proposed site is another empty field which also currently has plans under Aura Power to build a separate BESS that, if approved, will reportedly be able to power up to 400,000 homes.
James Innes, head of project development at Elmya Energy UK, said: “The Desborough BESS project represents an essential step towards decarbonising the economy while ensuring greater energy security for the local community.
“We’re eager to hear from residents and businesses in across Desborough and wider North Northamptonshire to ensure these proposals reflect their priorities and deliver tangible benefits for the region.”
Developers say that, once connected, the BESS will play a crucial role in enhancing energy security, reducing long-term energy costs, and supporting North Northants Council’s goal of reaching net zero by 2050.
The consultation will run from April 4 to April 22, with the community encouraged to share their feedback on the project via the consultation website.
Elmya RPC will also host an in-person exhibition event at Braybrooke Village Hall between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday, April 10.
Residents will be able learn more about the project and ask questions directly.
For more information email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.