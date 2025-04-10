Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A renewable energy developer has invited people living near the site of a potential energy storage project to take part in a public consultation on the plans and meet the brains behind the project this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elmya RPC has outlined proposals to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) near Braybrooke, which they say will be able to power approximately 137,000 homes.

The first consultation period on the 252MW project is live and will run until April 22, with an in-person event taking place at Braybrooke Village Hall today (Thursday, April 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BESS store excess energy from a mixture of sources, created during strong winds, bright sun, or periods of low demand.

An illustration of how part of the storage system could look. Credit: Elmya RPC

It can then release the energy when demand is high and ensure a stable and continuous energy supply, even when renewable sources are unavailable or low.

The energy facility would be located directly above the railway line near Harborough Road, between Braybrooke and Market Harborough.

According to the developers, the greenfield site is ‘strategically situated’ next to an existing National Grid substation and was ‘carefully selected to minimise its environmental and community impact’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between the substation and the proposed site is another empty field which also currently has plans under Aura Power to build a separate BESS that, if approved, will reportedly be able to power up to 400,000 homes.

Site plan showing the potential BESS site outlined in solid red. The National Grid substation one field over is also highlighted in orange. (Image: Elmya RPC)

James Innes, head of project development at Elmya Energy UK, said: “The Desborough BESS project represents an essential step towards decarbonising the economy while ensuring greater energy security for the local community.

“We’re eager to hear from residents and businesses in across Desborough and wider North Northamptonshire to ensure these proposals reflect their priorities and deliver tangible benefits for the region.”

Developers say that, once connected, the BESS will play a crucial role in enhancing energy security, reducing long-term energy costs, and supporting North Northants Council’s goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation will run from April 4 to April 22, with the community encouraged to share their feedback on the project via the consultation website.

Elmya RPC will also host an in-person exhibition event at Braybrooke Village Hall between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday, April 10.

Residents will be able learn more about the project and ask questions directly.

For more information email [email protected].