First Renewable Developments' vision for the Energy Park

Residents are being urged to have their say on proposals for 1.7sq mile energy park to the east of Burton Latimer – on an area close to Burton Wold wind farm.

Developers First Renewable Developments have prepared a draft masterplan for Kettering Energy Park which outlines a ‘vision’ for the site and how it could be developed.

They have said they will use input from the public consultation for the masterplan to ‘guide’ proposals and applications related to renewable energy including new employment opportunities.

First Renewable Developments - proposed plan for the park with access from the A510 Thrapston Road

Land at Burton Wold in Thrapston Road off the A510 Finedon to Cranford road has been identified as a ‘main area of local opportunity’ for an energy park.

First Renewable Developments say the new energy and employment site could create 5,500 jobs. Kettering Energy Park already operates wind turbines at the site and planning permission for a solar farm that could create energy for about 10,000 homes has already been granted permission.

When the plan came before North Northants Council’s executive advisory planning for planning communities last month, concerns were raised after a draft proposal said that about 70 per cent of the businesses there could be classified as dealing in warehousing, storage or distribution.

In the masterplan developers say traffic will be ‘directed away’ from the A6 in Finedon and they would ‘promote use of Junction 11 of the A14’ for HGVs, past the historic Round House.

The Round House

The masterplan is currently subject to a seven-week public consultation which runs up until Monday, May 22.

People have been asked for their comments on environment and biodiversity including ‘green’ Infrastructure landscape strategy, biodiversity net gain, and sustainability.

As part of the consultation process, First Renewable Developments will hold a drop in public engagement event between 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, April 21, at the Harold Mason Centre in High Street, Burton Latimer (NN15 5RH). Residents will be able to view plans and speak with representatives and officers from North Northamptonshire Council.

Burton Wold wind farm

People can also give feedback via the website and by email: [email protected] or by post to Planning Policy Team, North Northamptonshire Council, Municipal Offices, Bowling Green Road, Kettering NN15 7QX.