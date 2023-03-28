A new energy and employment site could create 5,500 jobs, the company behind it has said.

Kettering Energy Park already operates wind turbines at the site and planning permission for a solar farm that could create energy for about 10,000 homes has already been granted permission.

But a massive plan to extend it to create new employment space and support further energy creation is under way. A seven-week consultation on the site and what it can deliver could open this week, with further plans expected to be brought back to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) in the summer.

First Renewable, the company behind the scheme, said it expects about 500 jobs to be created to build the complex, on land running close to Burton Latimer and the A14 near Cranford. It has said all of the energy used by companies at the site would be created there.

While all councillors on NNC’s committee approved the plan going ahead to consultation, some said they worried about the type of businesses that might be based there. A draft proposal said that about 70 per cent of the businesses there could be classified as dealing in warehousing, storage or distribution – classified as B8.

Cllr Mark Dearing (Con) said while he thought the idea was “really good”, he was keen to diversify the businesses based in the area and inferred there were enough warehouses there already.

“We did say back [in previous discussions] that what we’re looking for is not just the employment site, it’s the diversity. It’s not land that was allocated for B8. It concerns me that we are looking at 70 per cent B8 warehousing on this site and additional if there are cold stores. I think that is not acceptable for many reasons,” Cllr Dearing told the executive advisory planning for planning communities on Monday.

“I’m really pleased to see B2 (general industrial) interest. That’s what I believe we wanted to see on this site originally. We wanted to see more of the Cambridge-type people coming here, not just a lot more B8 warehousing. That was the whole plan.”

The exact mix of renewable energy farms that could be built has not yet been agreed. First Renewable’s website states the site is “most suited” to solar panels and battery storage.

