Conservative group announces its shadow cabinet on North Northamptonshire Council

The opposition group on North Northamptonshire Council has announced its shadow portfolio holders – with some old faces and some new ones among those given positions.

The Conservatives had a huge majority until they were overthrown by Reform at last month’s local election.

With Reform’s 40-strong group now running the council, the Tories have 14 members.

As the official opposition, their job is to hold each department of the council to account and to scrutinise how money is being spent.

The new Conservative shadow cabinet on North Northamptonshire Council. Image: NW

Following the allocation of the final seats in Higham Ferrers last week, opposition leader Cllr Helen Harrison (Con, Oundle) has now announced her shadow cabinet line up. It includes first-time councillors Harry Howes, Vicki Jessop and John Humberstone.

Between them, the shadow members have many decades of experience in local government.

They are:

Adults and Health Partnerships - Group leader Cllr Helen Harrison (Oundle)

Big 50, HR and Devolution - Deputy group leader Cllr David Howes (Desborough)

Housing - Cllr Vicki Jessop (Earls Barton)

Finance, Efficiency and Change - Cllr Bill McElhinney (Desborough)

Assets, Waste and Environmental Services - Cllr Jon-Paul Carr (Irchester)

Children, Education and Families - Cllr Wendy Brackenbury (Thrapston)

Highways and Travel - Cllr Jon Humberstone (Oundle)

Planning and Economic Growth - Cllr David Brackenbury (Thrapston)

Regulatory Services - Cllr Jennie Bone (Higham Ferrers)

Communities - Cllr Helen Howell - (Raunds)

Health and Leisure - Cllr Harry Howes (Desborough)

Cllr Harrison said: “I am delighted to announce my talented team of Conservative Councillors who will scrutinise and hold to account the new administration at North Northants Council.

"This team has a wealth of experience and are from all different walks of life. Our aim is to be constructive in opposition to help make the council the best it can be and to ensure that our residents get the best services possible.