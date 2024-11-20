Concerns over childhood vaccination rates as numbers decline across Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has flagged the need to increase vaccination uptake in children and young people as an area of concern.

A health chief said that narrowing the gap and encouraging vaccinations in the most deprived areas is a ‘regional priority’.

The number of children getting their full measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jabs across Northamptonshire has steadily declined year on year, according to annual statistics published by NHS England.

In the north of the county, almost 15 per cent of children had not received the two doses of the MMR vaccine for full protection by their fifth birthday in 2023/24.

The statistics for West Northamptonshire paint a similar picture, as the most recent data shows 82.1 per cent of children had the two doses they needed by their fifth birthday.

This is below both the regional (85.3 per cent) and national (83.9 per cent) average.

Both authorities’ figures have declined since 2021/22, when the two unitary councils were created and started recording separate data.

In the north, MMR vaccination levels went down from 89.8 per cent to 86.7 per cent over the three years. In the west, levels dropped from 87 per cent to 82.1 per cent in the same period.

The MMR vaccine is provided as part of routine childhood programmes and is usually given at the GP practice.

The target for uptake remains at 95 per cent, which is needed to achieve herd immunity and prevent measles and avoidable illness from spreading.

Nationally, the MMR vaccination coverage has dropped to 83.9 per cent - the lowest level since 2009/10.

Speaking at a Health Scrutiny meeting last week, Sarah Briddon, health protection principal for public health at NNC, said they had seen areas of concern within the 0-19 vaccination uptake and were looking to ‘push increases’.

She said that the council and Integrated Care Board (ICB) partners had put in bids for additional funding from NHS England after ongoing monitoring of vaccination trends throughout the year. Three were accepted, totalling around £45,500 of funding, and will enable further initiatives to be run.

Ms Briddon said this would help to address a regional priority, which is increased vaccination within the younger population, while ‘narrowing the gap in uptake between those living in the most deprived areas and between ethnic groups where disparities exist’.

Ongoing measures to encourage vaccination uptake in children include educational awareness sessions run by local GP practices with low vaccine uptake and more targeted delivery to sixth form college students with no vaccination or a partial vaccination history.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC cabinet member for adult care and public health, said: “The Northamptonshire Health Protection Committee, chaired by West Northamptonshire Council, at its regular meeting last week discussed vaccination rates for children across the county.

"Recognising the critical importance of protecting children from preventable illnesses, improving vaccination uptake has been identified as a key priority for the partnership, which includes councils and health partners.

“The partnership is committed to working closely with all communities to boost the number of children receiving vaccinations, ensuring they are safeguarded from illnesses that can have serious health consequences.

"In the coming months, the collaborative effort will focus on educating parents and carers about the benefits of childhood vaccinations and addressing barriers to access.

“Partners will actively encourage all carers of children and young people to take advantage of the vaccination services available across Northamptonshire.

"Together, we aim to ensure that every child has the best possible protection against preventable illnesses, contributing to healthier communities across the county.”