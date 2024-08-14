Company that owns supported accommodation in Corby and Kettering goes into administration
One (Housing & Support) CIC, a tenant of Home REIT with 110 properties including a number in both Corby and Kettering, has entered into administration, Home REIT announced on Thursday (August 8).
In a tenant update on their website, they said: “The tenant is non-performing and has agreed to an administration process.
"Myshon Limited, a specialist intensive housing manager with a specific focus on specialist supported housing, supported housing and affordable housing, will be appointed by the administrator to manage the handover of properties, focused on minimising any potential disruption to underlying occupants and support services, as well as facilitating collection of rent.
“The company and AEW will be working closely with the administrator and Myshon Limited to arrange for the leases to be surrendered to Home REIT and re-let once the handover has completed.”
When contacted for comment, Home REIT was unable to confirm how many properties they hold in Corby and Kettering but emphasised again that the administrator, Myshon Limited, ‘will be focused on minimising any potential disruption to underlying occupants and support services’.
