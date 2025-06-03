Company Shop Corby relaunches with new look store

Company Shop Corby has relaunched today (Tuesday, June 3) after being refurbed and refitted.

Members of the store in Pinewood Road on Corby’s Earlstrees industrial estate can now enjoy a fully refurbished and refitted store in its latest ‘The Surplus Supermarket’ branding giving the store an entirely new look and feel.

Company Shop Corby is the third store in the country to have received the new branding, with the mayor of Corby Cllr Callum Rielly attending today’s ceremony and ribbon cutting.

Company Shop Corby is one of 13 Company Shop stores across the UK, providing members with access to high-quality surplus food and household products at reduced prices.

Bosses say the products sold are always in date and perfectly safe to use or consume but are classed as ‘surplus’ for many reasons including mislabelled packaging, seasonal stock or overproduction.

Tracey Nichols, store manager at Company Shop Corby, said: “We are so proud to have supported the Corby community for the last 11 years, providing access to deeply discounted surplus products and helping stop so many perfectly good products from going to waste.

“As the cost of living continues to affect families, the store is even more important to our members and we hope members enjoy shopping in their new-look store, and find even more great surplus surprises.”

Company Shop Corby was the first Company Shop to open its doors to members in 2011.

Since opening, Company Shop Corby has saved more than 70 million surplus products from going to waste by redistributing them to its members.

These redistributed products have offered essential savings of £67 million to members and saved 92,000 CO2e in emissions.

In 2024, Company Shop Group redistributed 46,000 tonnes of food and drink, which would have otherwise gone to waste.

Gemma Edlin, head of retail at Company Shop Group, said: “We’re delighted to continue with our roll-out of ‘The Surplus Supermarket’ branding to Company Shop Corby.

“The Corby area has a strong food manufacturing heritage and we’re proud to work with lots of businesses in the area to redistribute their surplus products through our Company Shop stores.”

Company Shop membership is open to those working in the FMCG supply chain, the NHS, care and emergency services, social care, prison services, British Armed Forces and employees and volunteers for registered

charities.

Those on means-tested benefits can also benefit from membership.