Community to unite to remember mum Izzy tragically killed in Burton Latimer

Residents of Burton Latimer have been invited to a commemoration event to mark the life of a 32-year-old mum-of-two who was killed in the town.

Izzy Knight, who lived in Donnington Road, will be remembered at a special gathering at Burton Latimer Community Centre on Friday, June 27.

Organised by Wellingborough bereavement organisation The Seddon Legacy Project on behalf of Izzy’s family, people are being encouraged to come together to light candles, bring flowers and share their memories.

Seddon Legacy Project founder Anne-Marie Twigg was approached by Izzy’s mum Helena in the days after Izzy’s death.

Anne-Marie said: “I spoke with Izzy’s mum and I offered to host a memorial event. People can come and lay flowers, light candles and write down memories.

"I’ve been in a similar position. I have been bereaved when my ex-partner took his own life. My children were similar ages to Izzy’s. I feel for the whole family and the children. It’s tough, every day comes with highs and lows.”

The event at the centre in Pioneer Avenue starts at 4pm and is scheduled to carry on until 9pm.

Anne-Marie and her two young children have recent personal experience of bereavement after the death of her ex-partner Damien.

As well as a chance to share stories in a message book and photos, there will be a memory activity for children.

Anne-Marie added: “Bereavement is a very isolating place. It’s about support. Grieving is such a community journey. At this point it’s about supporting each other.”

Izzy, died following an incident at her Donnington Road home. Paul Knight, 35, has been charged with murder in connection with Izzy’s death.