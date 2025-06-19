Neighbours pay tribute to 32-year-old mum-of-two killed in her Burton Latimer home

Neighbours of a 32-year-old woman killed in her Burton Latimer home have paid tribute to the ‘amazing’ mum-of-two.

Bunches of flowers with handwritten messages and cards have been left in memory to Izzy Knight on the drive of the smart semi-detached home in Donnington Road.

Izzy was found dead in her home on Friday, June 13 – her husband Paul has since been charged with her murder.

Yesterday, her parents Helena and Tim, and gran Valerie released their tributes to Izzy, a talented artist, describing her as a ‘devoted mum’, ‘kind, nurturing and beautiful’ and a ‘treasured’ daughter and ‘great friend’.

Residents in the quiet neighbourhood where Izzy lived have rallied to support each other and paid their own memories of the dedicated mum, remembering her ‘lovely smile’.

One neighbour said: “She was very much loved and a good friend to so many - it's touched the whole community. Whenever I saw her she had a lovely warm smile and would stop to say ‘hi’.

“Izzy was also an amazing mum and we often heard her and the little girls playing and singing in the garden. It's very quiet now without them here - we're all very shocked.”

Bunches of flowers placed at the family home have been given by people across the town – including Burton Latimer Community Library and mums and tots groups.

Burton Latimer Baptist Church will be holding having a moment of silence to remember Izzy in their morning service on Sunday, June 22.

They said: “We would like to invite anyone who knew Izzy to join us to remember her and to offer prayers for her family.

“Our service starts at 10.45am and you would be very welcome.”